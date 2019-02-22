[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Reserves a Seat to His Own Fan Meeting Despite Fierce Competition

K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon miraculously beat the competition with fans and succeeded in getting a ticket to his own fan meeting.On February 21, Ha Sung Woon's management agency STARCREW ENT shared a video of Ha Sung Woon online.The video showed Ha Sung Woon trying to get a ticket to his own fan meeting 'My Moment' that is scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9 in Seoul.Ha Sung Woon was only trying it for fun, but it definitely seemed like he had loaded himself up with enthusiasm.He repeated, "I have to succeed.", and fidgeted around with his hands in nervousness.As soon as it turned 8PM―the time when the tickets went on sale, the website froze almost right away.After a while, however, Ha Sung Woon managed to get to the step where it allowed you to choose your seat.He clicked on different seats as fast as he could, but they disappeared quickly.Then, he decided to try the seats on the second floor.When he selected one at the back, it surprisingly took him to the next step.After filling in his information, Ha Sung Woon went back to the website to reserve more seats, but they were already all sold out.Since Ha Sung Woon succeeded in getting the ticket while all the staff failed, Ha Sung Woon arrogantly commented and laughed, "No one seriously managed to get it? It was so easy for me!"It turned out the tickets to 'My Moment' were completely sold out within two minutes on this day.Fans were amazed to see Ha Sung Woon succeed, because not only you have to click fast, have a fast computer/Internet, but you also have to be very lucky.They commented, "How did he do it? The tickets were all gone when I got in!", "Wow! I'm so surprised.", "I've never succeeded in buying tickets to concerts/fan meetings. Can you please help me with it next time, oppa?", and so on.Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon is planning on taking 'My Moment' to other cities in Asia from mid-March.(Lee Narin, Credit= '하성운 HASUNGWOON' YouTube)(SBS Star)