[SBS Star] RM Always Put a Photo of BTS On His Desk While Producing Music
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM expressed his affection towards the fellow members.

Recently, RM held a live broadcast to interact with his fans and to give them a tour of his new work studio 'Rkive'.

RMAmong all the fancy furniture, music producing equipment, and action figures decorating the studio, a photo of BTS members on his desk caught the eyes of ARMY (BTS' fan club).BTSBTSRM said, "I always say this to my members. Even though we see things in different directions on one boat, we are still riding the same boat."
RMHe went on, "As a team, we can see something more ideal and together, and we can realize things that we could not do (individually). I think all the members know that better than I am, and I think it's truly a miracle for us to come this far. It's a miracle, really."
RMMeanwhile, BTS is confirmed to extend its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' into the stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
