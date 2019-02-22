SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] FC Tottenham Responds to Concerns That BTS Concert Will Damage Wembley Stadium
English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC (FC Tottenham) has officially responded to concerns on K-pop boy group BTS' upcoming concert at Wembley Stadium.

On February 20, FC Tottenham extended its warm welcome to BTS, who will be performing at the football club's temporary home field, Wembley Stadium, on June 1.

Under the welcoming post shared on FC Tottenham's official social media account, several football fans expressed concerns about the concert damaging the grass field.
Tottenham Hotspur FCIn response, FC Tottenham left a comment, "During the off-season, concerts have taken place at Wembley Stadium regularly. Last summer, for instance, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performed (at Wembley Stadium). With BTS as the start, more artists including Spice Girls, Bon Jovi, Eagles, and Pink are scheduled to hold concert this summer."
Tottenham Hotspur FCThe football club continued, "Please don't worry. Along with Son Heung-min (South Korean soccer player who currently plays for FC Tottenham), we're looking forward to another superstar representing South Korea to visit Wembley!"
BTSMeanwhile, BTS brings its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' to eight different stadiums in the United States, Brazil, England, France, and Japan.

(Credit= 'TottenhamHotspur' 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
