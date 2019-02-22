[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Worries Her Fans by Crying During a Live Broadcast

K-pop artist SUNMI made her fans worried by bursting into tears during a live broadcast.On February 21, SUNMI held a live broadcast to interact with her fans.On this day, SUNMI shared what she has been up to and had a quality time with her fans while talking about her hair, world tour, and choreography.Showed up in front of her fans looking a little tired, SUNMI said, "I just came from a practice."But within just a few seconds, she came back to normal self and started to hum some tunes in her husky voice and entertain her fans with her bubbly personality.Then, SUNMI who was reading the comments with a smile on her face began to tear up all of a sudden and started sniffing.After shedding tears a few minutes, the first words that came out of her mouth was, "I don't usually cry."SUNMI kept making an effort to hold back her tears since she did not want her fans to worry about her, but she just could not stop crying for the next few minutes.SUNMI tried to lighten up the mood by quoting a famous meme in Korea that says, "I like myself for being able to cry. I love myself for being able to cry out loud. I sometimes shed tears." but after a few minutes, she eventually ended her broadcast with puffy eyes.After watching her broadcast, fans commented, "I hope she's alright. She looks like she's having a hard time.", "I'm worried about her. This video made me so sad.", "Unnie, don't cry. We'll always be there for you.", and many more.Meanwhile, SUNMI will kick off her first world tour '2019 SUNMI THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [WARNING]' with the concert in Seoul which will be held on February 24.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MAKEUS Entertainment, 'ballggum' Twitter, 'SUNMI' V LIVE)(SBS Star)