[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Gets Chiropractic Adjustment & Her Reaction Is Priceless!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Gets Chiropractic Adjustment & Her Reaction Is Priceless!

Fans are finding JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's reaction to getting chiropractic adjustment adorable and hilarious at the same time.

While fans were looking through some past videos of JENNIE, they recently came across one eye-catching scene from one video on the group's official YouTube channel.

It was a video that showed JENNIE's journey during her promotions as a solo artist, and this particular scene was where she was getting ready for the group's concert 'IN YOUR AREA' that took place in Seoul.JENNIEHere, JENNIE gets her body adjusted by a chiropractor to relieve some stiffness around her neck and shoulders.

During this time, JENNIE frowns and makes sounds as it is more painful than relaxing to her.

A few moments later, the chiropractor asked where in particular felt the stiffest.JENNIEAs soon as JENNIE pointed out the area near her neck, the chiropractor went over and cracked her neck.

Being the first time having her neck cracked, JENNIE's eyes widened in shock and exclaimed, "Wow!"

Then, the chiropractor went to crack the other side of her neck, and JENNIE was amazed.

She excitedly said, "This is unbelievable. I actually feel a lot better now!"JENNIEA lot of fans said that they had already watched this video, but watched it again just to see JENNIE's priceless reaction.

They commented, "The way he twists her head still creeps me out, but her reaction is just so cute!", "I really do love her reaction. It makes me laugh!", "She looks like she's just entered a whole new world.", and so on.
 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is planning to release a new album next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
