[SBS Star] "I Have a Friend in EXO!" Ryu Jun Yeol Encounters EXO Fans in Cuba

Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol had a special encounter during his trip in Cuba.On February 21 episode of JTBC's 'Traveler', Ryu Jun Yeol was seen wandering around streets of Havana, Cuba.While taking photos of Havana citizens with his camera, two passersby suddenly greeted Ryu Jun Yeol in Korean.Surprised to hear Korean in such foreign country, Ryu Jun Yeol asked them, "Are you a K-pop fan?"They responded, "Yeah. Do you know EXO?"Ryu Jun Yeol revealed that he is actually a friend with EXO member, SUHO.The two K-pop fans jumped with excitement, and Ryu Jun Yeol explained that he filmed the movie 'Glory Day (One Way Trip, 2015)' with SUHO.The male fan revealed that he is the president of EXO's Cuban fan club and shouted, "Daebak."(Credit= JTBC Traveler, 'ryusdb' Instagram)(SBS Star)