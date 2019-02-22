SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Reveals What Made Him Think Park Shin Hye's Kindness Could Be Fake
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL revealed what made him think actress Park Shin Hye's kindness could very possibly be all fake.

On February 21 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', CHANYEOL made a guest appearance.

During the talk, CHANYEOL mentioned what it was like watching Park Shin Hye act in their recently-ended drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

CHANYEOL said, "On one shooting day, I noticed our director and Park Shin Hye discussing a particular scene. I heard Park Shin Hye asking the director, 'Do you think I should cry in this scene?' A few minutes later, Park Shin Hye said, 'Okay, I'll cry!'"CHANYEOLHe went on, "Then, Park Shin Hye was asked to act that scene right away. As soon as the shooting began, tears rolled down her face. She didn't even give herself time to build up the sad emotion. But the surprising thing was that it felt so real! She truly looked sad. It seemed like she was sort of machine born just to act."CHANYEOLCHANYEOL continued, "Shin Hye and I are very close, and she treats me like her younger brother. After seeing her cry like that though, I started to become a little suspicious."

He playfully added, "I thought to myself, 'Was Park Shin Hye acting when she was being kind to me?' Her acting skills were that great."CHANYEOLIn 'Memories of the Alhambra', Park Shin Hye acted as a hotel owner 'Jung Hee-joo' and CHANYEOL played a role of her younger brother 'Jung Se-joo', a genius programmer who developed an intricate augmented reality game.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar, SALT Entertainment/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
