[SBS Star] ITZY Becomes the Fastest Girl Group to Win Music Show Trophy
[SBS Star] ITZY Becomes the Fastest Girl Group to Win Music Show Trophy

작성 2019.02.22 11:08 조회수
ITZY marked #1 on a music show in the shortest amount of time among all K-pop girl groups.

On February 21, ITZY won its first trophy at Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN' with its debut track 'DALLA DALLA'.
ITZYThe public cannot help but to be surprised after hearing such news since it took only 10 days for ITZY to make its debut and take its first trophy home.

With this achievement, ITZY once again proved the theory that JYP Entertainment is second to none when it comes to producing and training K-pop girl groups.
ITZYOn this day, all members of ITZY including YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA burst into tears after receiving their first trophy and expressed their gratitude with their acceptance speech.
ITZY
Later that day, the members of ITZY left a heartwarming letter on its social media account saying, "We ranked #1 for the first time thanks to your huge love. Thank you for giving us this big prize and being there for us from the beginning. We'll always be grateful and work hard."
ITZYThe music video of 'DALLA DALLA' hit 50 million views in just 8 days, and the members' dance practice video surpassed 4 million views in 4 days.

For this reason, the public's expectation towards ITZY's next move is constantly skyrocketing.
ITZY(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ITZYofficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
