[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. to Reveal TXT's Debut Album Track List

Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the track list for its new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s debut album.On February 22 at midnight KST, the track list of TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' was uploaded online.'The Dream Chapter: STAR' includes five songs―'Blue Orangeade', 'CROWN', 'Our Summer', 'Cat & Dog', and 'The Star's Nap'.Just like the previously-released concept photos, the track list image also highlights the group's vibrant, boyish concept.TXT consists of five members, and they are YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU.Meanwhile, TXT is confirmed to make its grand debut on March 4 with its 'Debut Celebration Show' on Mnet.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)