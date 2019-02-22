SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' ARMY in Search for 'ARMYPEDIA' Clues Worldwide!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' ARMY in Search for 'ARMYPEDIA' Clues Worldwide!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.22 10:09 수정 2019.02.22 10:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS ARMY in Search for ARMYPEDIA Clues Worldwide!
K-pop boy group BTS has prepared a fun scavenger hunt for its fans―ARMY.

On February 22, fans discovered a new website called 'ARMYPEDIA' that is described as "the digital archive of all things BTS, made by ARMY."
ARMYPEDIAARMYPEDIAFor a month starting on February 25, ARMYs around the world have to find 2,080 puzzle pieces scattered all over the world and throughout the internet to complete 'ARMYPEDIA'.

Each puzzle piece has a QR code and it corresponds to a date in BTS and ARMY's history.
ARMYPEDIAARMYPEDIAOnce fans scan the QR code and answer the quiz about BTS, that date will be unlocked.

After they unlocked the puzzle piece, anyone can upload something about BTS that is related to the exact date.
ARMYPEDIAOnce ARMY has unlocked all dates, 'ARMYPEDIA' will be completed and special rewards will be given to them depending on their participation levels.
ARMYPEDIABig Hit Entertainment has not announced any statement regarding 'ARMYPEDIA', but the agency has already applied for a copyright for the website logo.

Are you ready to take part in 'ARMYPEDIA'?

(Credit= ARMYPEDIA, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호