[SBS Star] How Much BTS Members Genuinely Care for Each Other

It probably will come as no surprise to ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fan club), but the members of BTS truly care for one another whenever, wherever they are.Let's take a look at the times when BTS proved this in the past.When JIMIN said he was worried about having motion sickness as he was riding backwards on a train, the other members all willingly said they will swap a seat with him.In the end, J-HOPE swapped a seat with JIMIN, and JIMIN sweetly said, "Hyung, tell me if the seat makes you motion sick."At a supermarket in Hawaii, JIMIN and V grabbed a box of cereal of the kind that they liked, then also grabbed another one for JIN after saying, "Let's get this one as well. It's the one that JIN hyung likes!"On the way to the checkout counter, they spotted one kind of snack that JUNGKOOK liked and took that with them as well.JIN made a watermelon cool in the freezer for a little while for the members who spent long hours in the hot weather outside.When it was time for them to get back, JIN quickly sliced the watermelon and gave it to them.The members prepared a surprise party for JUNGKOOK, who officially turned an adult in Korea.They first told JUNGKOOK that they were just celebrating the moment of being in a new European city together.Then, they suddenly brought a candle-lit cake from another room, making JUNGKOOK smile brightly in happiness.(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment/Online Community)(SBS Star)