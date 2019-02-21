[SBS Star] BTS V to Top '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019' List Again!

V of K-pop boy group BTS topped '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019' list for the second time in a row.Recently, an entertainment media outlet Starmometer has revealed its annual '100 Asian Heartthrobs' list.According to the report, V topped 100 nominated celebrities from the Asian continent which include TV personalities, sports stars, models, singers, and actors.V received a total of 4,632,409 votes in the online polls on Twitter, Instagram, and the Starmometer website.Other than V, two more BTS members hopped in the top 10―JUNGKOOK landed at #2 (2,966,443 votes) and JIN at #5 (798,556 votes).The rest of the celebrities in the top 10 are:Peck Palit (Thai actor, #3)Suradet Piniwat (Thai actor, #4)Dimash Kudaibergen (Kazakhstani singer, #6)Harshad Chopda (Indian actor, #7)BAMBAM (Thai singer, K-pop boy group GOT7 member, #8)Ji Chang Wook (Korean actor, #9)Nadech Kugimiya (Thai actor, #10)You can also check out the complete results in the video below.(Credit= Starmometer, 'Showbiznest Lifestyle' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)