[SBS Star] BTS V to Top '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019' List Again!
[SBS Star] BTS V to Top '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019' List Again!

작성 2019.02.21 18:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V to Top 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019 List Again!
V of K-pop boy group BTS topped '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019' list for the second time in a row.

Recently, an entertainment media outlet Starmometer has revealed its annual '100 Asian Heartthrobs' list.
VAccording to the report, V topped 100 nominated celebrities from the Asian continent which include TV personalities, sports stars, models, singers, and actors.
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019V received a total of 4,632,409 votes in the online polls on Twitter, Instagram, and the Starmometer website.

Other than V, two more BTS members hopped in the top 10―JUNGKOOK landed at #2 (2,966,443 votes) and JIN at #5 (798,556 votes). 
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019The rest of the celebrities in the top 10 are:

Peck Palit (Thai actor, #3)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019Suradet Piniwat (Thai actor, #4)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019Dimash Kudaibergen (Kazakhstani singer, #6)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019Harshad Chopda (Indian actor, #7)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019BAMBAM (Thai singer, K-pop boy group GOT7 member, #8)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019Ji Chang Wook (Korean actor, #9)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019Nadech Kugimiya (Thai actor, #10)
100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2019You can also check out the complete results in the video below.
 

(Credit= Starmometer, 'Showbiznest Lifestyle' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
