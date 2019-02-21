[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Honestly Tells What Drove Him to Lose So Much Weight

Korean actor Jung il Woo revealed some secrets to his beauty on the recent episode of 'My Little Old Boy'.On February 17, Jung il Woo appeared on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' as a guest.During the talk, Jung il Woo mentioned that he had gained about 14kg (31lbs) while serving his national mandatory duty as a public service worker.Jung il Woo said, "I think I let myself too loose throughout the time when I was serving my duty, because I was no longer on screen. I gained about 14kg. But I managed to lose the same amount of weight in just around three to four weeks recently."The actor went on, "You know what my secret was? It was because I started getting paid!"He laughed and said, "It wasn't solely for the money, of course. I just felt responsible to make myself look like the character that the viewers were expected to see."Then, Jung il Woo explained how he managed to lose so much weight in such a short time.He said, "I consumed almost zero carbohydrates except sweet potatoes. I had chicken breasts and eggs every meal. I worked out two to three times a day, and walked a lot."Meanwhile, Jung il Woo currently stars in SBS' new historical drama 'Haechi' that airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)