[SBS Star] 6 Best Song Covers by BTS JUNGKOOK
[SBS Star] 6 Best Song Covers by BTS JUNGKOOK

If you are a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, you would already know that the members love sharing their beautiful voices free online.

In particular, the group's youngest member JUNGKOOK has shared many song covers online, mesmerizing his fans with his mellow, calming voice.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK's occasional song covers never fail to impress the public, as he not only features his stellar vocals, but gives his own interpretation or twist of other artists' songs.

Thanks to JUNGKOOK's covers, even the original songs that he covered often soar up in various music charts as his fans all around the world search for the original version.
JUNGKOOKRecently, fans picked the best six song covers by JUNGKOOK.
JUNGKOOKTake your time to enjoy, and pick your favorite!

1. IU 'Ending Scene'



2. Justin Bieber 'Nothing Like Us'



3. Adam Levine 'Lost Stars'



4. Roy Kim 'Only Then'



5. Tori Kelly 'Paper Hearts'



6. David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber) '2U'



(Credit= 'BTS' SoundCloud, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
