[SBS Star] SM Entertainment to Open a New Office in Indonesia
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment to Open a New Office in Indonesia

작성 2019.02.21 17:57
SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment agencies in Korea, announced that it will establish a new label in Indonesia.

On February 21, SM Entertainment held a signing ceremony with Trans Media, a subsidiary of Indonesian corporation CT Corp to create a joint venture.
SM Entertainment &CT Corp's joint venture signing ceremonyDuring the ceremony, two companies unveiled their plan to expand their business to four fields including contents creation, advertisement, lifestyle business, and digital using their joint venture.
SM Entertainment &CT Corp's joint venture signing ceremonyOn this day, K-pop boy group Super Junior's member LeeTeuk and Indonesian singer Rossa also made appearance at the ceremony.

Rossa is the first artist who signed with the newly-established joint venture, and is one of the most beloved singers in Indonesia.
RossaRossa first made her debut back in 1996 and proved her popularity in Indonesia by performing at the opening ceremony of 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.
SM Entertainment &CT Corp's joint venture signing ceremonyRossa is planning on releasing a new track with Super Junior in the second half of 2019, and SM Entertainment believes that such move will double the expectation towards the joint venture since the love Super Junior received in Indonesia for the past few years were simply unprecedented.
SM EntertainmentSM Entertainment is also seeking a way to utilize their joint venture as a way to help the agency's artists to expand their playground and spread the concept of I-POP(Indonesian pop) with Indonesian artists.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'itsrossa910' Instagram, 'smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
