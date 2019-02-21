[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Hyun Joong Picks Up Trash While Scuba Diving

Korean singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong kindly picked up trash while scuba diving in the ocean.Recently, Kim Hyun Joong uploaded a new video showing his daily life on his YouTube channel.The video was titled, 'Living Wisely in Jeju Island, What Will My Life Be Like Today?'In the video, Kim Hyun Joong was seen getting ready for scuba diving for recreational purposes.By the look of the way he was preparing himself, it looked like he had tried scuba diving many times in the past.After getting all ready, Kim Hyun Joong and his scuba diving team got on their boat and started heading towards the deeper ocean.When they arrived at the dive site, they excitedly dived into the ocean.While exploring underwater, Kim Hyun Joong spotted an empty bottle of a chilled coffee drink that was lying around.Without showing a sign of any hesitation, he picked the bottle up and shook some sand off the bottle.Then, Kim Hyun Joong put it in one of his pockets to recycle it when he got back to the land.Ever since the video was uploaded, Kim Hyun Joong's kind and thoughtful act has been attracting the attention of a number of fans around the world.Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Joong is reportedly going over the script for a new drama 'A Midnight Snack, Boy, and Girl' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kimhyunjoong606' YouTube, 'kimhyunjoong' Facebook)(SBS Star)