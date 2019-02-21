SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Reveals Why She Did Not Get Any Profit from Her YouTube Channel
[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Reveals Why She Did Not Get Any Profit from Her YouTube Channel

The female K-pop duo DAVICHI's member Kang Minkyung unveiled the reason why she could not make money through her YouTube channel even though she has 90,000 subscribers.

On February 20 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', Kang Minkyung, comedian Kang Yu-mi and Yoo Min-sang, and actor Lee Deok-hwa made appearance at the show as guests.
Kang Min-kyungOn this day, Kang Minkyung introduced her YouTube channel to the public and added that she usually uploads a cover of a song that she wanted to sing or a vlog that demonstrates her daily life.
Kang Min-kyungKang Minkyung first made everyone jealous by revealing the fact that she gained 90,000 subscribers in just three months, but everyone got bit puzzled after hearing that she have not made any money yet through her channel.

Kang Yu-mi said, "You just haven't got paid yet. You'll get it soon enough."
Kang Min-kyungKang Minkyung replied, "But where does the money come from? How would they know my bank account?"
Kang Min-kyungAfter hearing her response, Yoo Min-sang said, "You blew all your money. You have to register your bank account yourself."
Kang Min-kyungThen, Kang Minkyung said, "I haven't thought about the money at all. I thought someone's going to let me know or contact me."
Kang Min-kyungKang Minkyung stood still for a few seconds out of shock, and such behavior made everyone at the studio burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Kang Minkyung wil return to the stage on February 27 with her first solo album.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star)  
