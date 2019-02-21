SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Members Sweetly Put Each Other Before Themselves When It Comes to Eating
[SBS Star] BTS Members Sweetly Put Each Other Before Themselves When It Comes to Eating

What do you do when you have good food in front of you?

Depending on your mood, you might share it with family/friends around you, or you might just let your greed take over you and have it all to yourself without sharing it with anyone.

But it seems the members of K-pop boy group BTS take a former path on most days, although it is something that is easier said than done.BTSBTSWhen they have appetizing food in front of them, they tend to let other members have a bite before themselves.

Not only that, they also stop themselves from eating just to feed each other.

Their heartwarming moves and thoughtfulness are melting the hearts of ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) around the world.

Take your time to look at these sweet images below!BTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTS(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
