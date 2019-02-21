SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Fires Back at One Hater Maliciously Commenting on SF9
작성 2019.02.21
Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND defended his labelmate boy group SF9 and other male idols.

On February 20, Lee Hong Gi showed his support for SF9's comeback by posting a screenshot of SF9's newest music video 'Enough'.
Lee Hong GiAmong all supporting comments flooded on the comment section, one hater left a malicious comment and caught the eyes of many.
Lee Hong GiThe comment says, "Rainbow-colored neon hair, gay expressions, acting cute, wearing makeup = male idols today."

In response, Lee Hong Gi replied, "Anonymous account, private account, spineless, complaints = you and other attention-seekers."
Lee Hong GiAfter his comment went viral, people commented, "He said exactly what I wanted to say.", "It's good to see sunbaes (senior artists) protecting their hoobaes (junior artists). Good job, Hong Gi!"

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
