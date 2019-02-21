SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Still Talk Every Day According to the Leader
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Still Talk Every Day According to the Leader

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.21 15:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Still Talk Every Day According to the Leader
The 11 members of K-pop project group Wanna One are maintaining their strong friendship even after the group's disbandment.

On February 20, Wanna One's leader-turned-solo Yoon Ji Sung held his solo debut showcase 'Aside' at Blue Square, Seoul.
Yoon Ji SungDuring the interview session, Yoon Ji Sung shared his pressure to be the first member of Wanna One to make a solo debut.

Yoon Ji Sung said, "Since I'm the first one, I worked extra hard so that I can show a good side of me and be a good influence on the members."
Wanna OneTalking about his fellow Wanna One members, he said, "I miss them a lot. We talk every day. There are more than 80 messages when I wake up in the morning. I guess they don't even sleep."

He continued, "We keep in touch one another every day, and also talk on the phone very often. We also share our schedules. Sung Woon and I have birthdays in March, so we planned to have a meet up."
Wanna OneThen Yoon Ji Sung expressed his affection towards the members, "I'm so thankful for them, and I always believe they're by my side. I want to tell them that I'm thankful for them and that I love them."
Yoon Ji SungMeanwhile, Yoon Ji Sung is expected to make appearance on various music shows with the title track 'In the Rain' of his solo debut album 'Aside'.

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호