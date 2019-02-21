[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Still Talk Every Day According to the Leader

The 11 members of K-pop project group Wanna One are maintaining their strong friendship even after the group's disbandment.On February 20, Wanna One's leader-turned-solo Yoon Ji Sung held his solo debut showcase 'Aside' at Blue Square, Seoul.During the interview session, Yoon Ji Sung shared his pressure to be the first member of Wanna One to make a solo debut.Yoon Ji Sung said, "Since I'm the first one, I worked extra hard so that I can show a good side of me and be a good influence on the members."Talking about his fellow Wanna One members, he said, "I miss them a lot. We talk every day. There are more than 80 messages when I wake up in the morning. I guess they don't even sleep."He continued, "We keep in touch one another every day, and also talk on the phone very often. We also share our schedules. Sung Woon and I have birthdays in March, so we planned to have a meet up."Then Yoon Ji Sung expressed his affection towards the members, "I'm so thankful for them, and I always believe they're by my side. I want to tell them that I'm thankful for them and that I love them."Meanwhile, Yoon Ji Sung is expected to make appearance on various music shows with the title track 'In the Rain' of his solo debut album 'Aside'.(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)