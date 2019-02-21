SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook to Hold His Solo Concert for the First Time in 9 Years
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook to Hold His Solo Concert for the First Time in 9 Years

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook will be holding his solo concert for the first time in nine years.

On February 21, Kim Jong-kook's management agency JK Entertainment unveiled one poster that surprised everybody.

It was a poster for Kim Jong-kook's solo concert titled, '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook'.

It said that the concert will be held at Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University on March 30 and 31.Kim Jong-kookAfter this poster was publicized, Kim Jong-kook shared the same poster on his social media and left a comment.

Kim Jong-kook said with excitement, "It's been nine years since I've held my solo concert. There are lots of songs that I want to sing for you, and lots of stories that I want to tell you. Hope to see you then!"Kim Jong-kookEver since the news began spreading, lots of domestic fans have already been preparing themselves to jump into the competition of buying tickets.

As Kim Jong-kook has many fans outside of Korea, overseas fans are desperately hoping for Kim Jong-kook to have a concert tour around the world after the Seoul concert.

Meanwhile, tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Interpark on February 22 from 12PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JK Entertainment, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
