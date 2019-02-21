[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook to Hold His Solo Concert for the First Time in 9 Years

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook will be holding his solo concert for the first time in nine years.On February 21, Kim Jong-kook's management agency JK Entertainment unveiled one poster that surprised everybody.It was a poster for Kim Jong-kook's solo concert titled, '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook'.It said that the concert will be held at Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University on March 30 and 31.After this poster was publicized, Kim Jong-kook shared the same poster on his social media and left a comment.Kim Jong-kook said with excitement, "It's been nine years since I've held my solo concert. There are lots of songs that I want to sing for you, and lots of stories that I want to tell you. Hope to see you then!"Ever since the news began spreading, lots of domestic fans have already been preparing themselves to jump into the competition of buying tickets.As Kim Jong-kook has many fans outside of Korea, overseas fans are desperately hoping for Kim Jong-kook to have a concert tour around the world after the Seoul concert.Meanwhile, tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Interpark on February 22 from 12PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= JK Entertainment, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)