[SBS Star] Red Velvet WENDY Tears Up During Concert at Her Hometown Toronto
작성 2019.02.21
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's WENDY burst into tears performing at her hometown for the first time.

On February 19 (local time), Red Velvet performed in Toronto, Canada as part of its 'REDMARE' North American tour.
Red VelvetRed VelvetThis was the very first time for one of its members WENDY to perform at her hometown since debut.
WENDYWith tears of joy, WENDY expressed how thankful and overwhelmed she is to come back to her hometown as a singer.

WENDY said, "I really can't believe it's happening. First time I heard there will be a U.S. tour, I couldn't believe it. But then I heard there's going to be a Canada tour, I really couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it right now."
WENDYShe continued, "I don't think I can forget today because everyone that I love is here. My family's here, one of my teachers is here, I see all my friends there, and our fans, ReVeluv is here, and my members and staff are here. Everyone is here tonight."
WENDYHolding back her emotions, she went on, "I was a little girl studying here and I became a singer coming here to perform for you guys. I feel like I'm dreaming right now."

Then WENDY expressed her thanks to the audience for making an unforgettable memory for her, and promised her fans in Toronto that there will be more chances for her to come back and perform for them.
Red VelvetMeanwhile, Red Velvet is taking its 'REDMARE' concert to Vancouver on February 21.
 

(Credit= 'Jonathan Hayes' YouTube, 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호