[SBS Star] Taeyeon to Hold Her First Solo Tour in Japan!
[SBS Star] Taeyeon to Hold Her First Solo Tour in Japan!

작성 2019.02.21 15:51 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon to Hold Her First Solo Tour in Japan!
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon will throw her first Japanese solo tour in April.

On February 21, Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment revealed that Taeyeon will kick off her solo tour 'TAEYEON JAPAN TOUR 2019 ~Signal~' with the concert in Fukuoka on April 13.
TaeyeonAccording to her agency, Taeyeon is planning on throwing a concert in three more cities of Japan including Osaka on April 22 and 23, Nagoya on April 27, and Tokyo on May 9 and 10.
TaeyeonBack in June 2018, Taeyeon received a tremendous love during her first Japanese showcase 'TAEYEON – JAPAN SHOW CASE TOUR 2018 –'.
TaeyeonShe sold out all the tickets for her showcases while touring four cities in Japan―Fukuoka, Nagoya, Tokyo, and Osaka, and even had the opportunity to unveil the stage of her Japanese single 'Stay' and 'I'm The Greatest' for the first time.
TaeyeonThroughout her showcases, the crowd filled the air with a big cheer and showed their support with a placard that says, 'WE LOVE TAEYEON'.

For this reason, Taeyeon's first Japanese solo tour is also expected to gain a phenomenal response.
TaeyeonMeanwhile, Taeyeon is scheduled to hold her encore concert ''s…one TAEYEON CONCERT' on March 23 to 24 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
