[SBS Star] "Welcome to Wembley" BTS Receives a Warm Welcome from EPL Tottenham

English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC (FC Tottenham) greeted K-pop boy group BTS for holding its concert at Wembley Stadium.On February 20, FC Tottenham shared a post written in Korean on its official social media account.The post reads, "Welcome to Wembley, BTS! This is the place where Son Heung-min has scored multiple goals. This coming June 1, another South Korean superstar BTS will be having a concert here!"Wembley Stadium is FC Tottenham's temporary home ground, and is a legendary venue with a capacity of 90,000 seats.World-renowned artists including Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga performed here, and BTS will be the first K-pop artist to perform at the stadium.Meanwhile, BTS recently announced the schedule of its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which will be held in eight different stadiums across the globe.(Credit= 'TottenhamHotspur' 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)