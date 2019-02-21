SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Welcome to Wembley" BTS Receives a Warm Welcome from EPL Tottenham
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Welcome to Wembley" BTS Receives a Warm Welcome from EPL Tottenham

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.21 13:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Welcome to Wembley" BTS Receives a Warm Welcome from EPL Tottenham
English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC (FC Tottenham) greeted K-pop boy group BTS for holding its concert at Wembley Stadium.

On February 20, FC Tottenham shared a post written in Korean on its official social media account.
FC Tottenham, BTSThe post reads, "Welcome to Wembley, BTS! This is the place where Son Heung-min has scored multiple goals. This coming June 1, another South Korean superstar BTS will be having a concert here!"
퀸의 무대 '웸블리 스타디움'서 한국 가수 최초로 공연하는 방탄소년단Wembley Stadium is FC Tottenham's temporary home ground, and is a legendary venue with a capacity of 90,000 seats.

World-renowned artists including Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga performed here, and BTS will be the first K-pop artist to perform at the stadium.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS recently announced the schedule of its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which will be held in eight different stadiums across the globe.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS to Embark on Stadium Tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'

(Credit= 'TottenhamHotspur' 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호