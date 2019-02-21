[SBS Star] THE BOYZ ERIC·JUYEON & Lee Dae Hwi Hang Out in LA!

ERIC and JUYEON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ and Lee Dae Hwi of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One hung out together at Universal Studios Hollywood during their vacation.On February 20, ERIC used the group's social media to share pictures from his recent trip in Los Angeles, the United States.Out of many pictures that ERIC uploaded, four of them were of him, JUYEON, and Lee Dae Hwi at Universal Studios Hollywood.The pictures showed ERIC, JUYEON, and Lee Dae Hwi in various locations around the theme park, including 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter'.ERIC, JUYEON, and Lee Dae Hwi looked like they had fun at the theme park on a sunny day.Recently, the three guys were given some time off from work at the end of their latest promotion.It is assumed that ERIC and Lee Dae Hwi chose to spend their time in LA as they both lived in LA before they started training and their family still live there, and invited JUYEON to join their trip as he is also one of their good friends.Upon seeing these cute pictures of ERIC, JUYEON, and Lee Dae Hwi, fans commented, "I ship this friendship!", "Looks so fun! I wish I could join you guys!", "Please don't tell me that I missed seeing them when I went there with my family last month.", and so on.Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi is preparing to make debut as a new boy group soon, and THE BOYZ is planning to take its fan meeting 'THE CASTLE' to different Asian cities from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WE_THE_BOYZ' Twitter)(SBS Star)