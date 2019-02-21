SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN First Made Her Debut as a Movie Star?

작성 2019.02.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN First Made Her Debut as a Movie Star?
K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN caught the eyes of many with a film she starred in a few years ago.

Recently, a few pre-debut photos of RYUJIN went viral through online community.

All the pictures included in the post were from the movie 'The King' which was released back in 2017.
RYUZINIn the film, RYUJIN was playing the role of a student who became the victim of sexual assault.
RYUZINRYUJIN's character 'Ji Min' faces many difficulties throughout the movie since she not only has a disabled mother, but also suffers from financial issues while constantly getting assaulted by her teacher.
RYUZINAt first, the male lead 'Park Tae-soo' (actor Zo In Sung) gives her his words that he will punish the perpetrator but in the end, he decides to look the other way and hurts her twice.
RYUZINIn the film, RYUJIN superbly described the delicate emotions of 'Ji Min' and provided the public a chance to get to know a different and new side of her.

After seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "I knew that she was good at singing and dancing, but now acting? She's a genius.", "She's the perfection itself.", "I guess she always has been pretty.", and many more.
RYUZINMeanwhile, ITZY is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its debut digital single 'IT'z Different' which was released on February 12.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= NEW, 'ITZYofficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
