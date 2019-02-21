[SBS Star] 'SKY Castle' Kim Bora & Cho Byeong Kyu Admit Their Relationship!

Actress Kim Bora and actor Cho Byeong Kyu are officially dating.On February 21, The Fact reported that the two actors, who have been swept up in dating rumors after their recently-ended drama 'SKY Castle', were spotted together on a date.During their guest appearance on KBS' 'Happy Together 4', both Kim Bora and Cho Byeong Kyu denied that they were dating.However, The Fact captured the two actors enjoying a shopping mall date and a late-night date before and after the reward vacation of 'SKY Castle' team.In response to the report, both actors' agencies confirmed that they are now in a romantic relationship.Kim Bora's agency Moment Entertainment confirmed, "After checking with Kim Bora, we learned that she began dating at the beginning of this month."Cho Byeong Kyu's agency HB Entertainment also stated, "He began dating actress Kim Bora at the beginning of February."(Credit= 'kim_bora95' 'bk_arta' Instagram, KBS Happy Together 4, SBS funE)(SBS Star)