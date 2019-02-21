SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'SKY Castle' Kim Bora & Cho Byeong Kyu Admit Their Relationship!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'SKY Castle' Kim Bora & Cho Byeong Kyu Admit Their Relationship!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.21 10:49 수정 2019.02.21 10:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SKY Castle Kim Bora & Cho Byeong Kyu Admit Their Relationship!
Actress Kim Bora and actor Cho Byeong Kyu are officially dating.

On February 21, The Fact reported that the two actors, who have been swept up in dating rumors after their recently-ended drama 'SKY Castle', were spotted together on a date.
Kim Bora, Cho Byeong KyuDuring their guest appearance on KBS' 'Happy Together 4', both Kim Bora and Cho Byeong Kyu denied that they were dating.
Kim Bora, Cho Byeong KyuHowever, The Fact captured the two actors enjoying a shopping mall date and a late-night date before and after the reward vacation of 'SKY Castle' team.
Kim Bora, Cho Byeong KyuIn response to the report, both actors' agencies confirmed that they are now in a romantic relationship.

Kim Bora's agency Moment Entertainment confirmed, "After checking with Kim Bora, we learned that she began dating at the beginning of this month."

Cho Byeong Kyu's agency HB Entertainment also stated, "He began dating actress Kim Bora at the beginning of February."Kim Bora, Cho Byeong Kyu(Credit= 'kim_bora95' 'bk_arta' Instagram, KBS Happy Together 4, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호