[SBS Star] BTS RM Unveils the Inside of His New Work Studio 'Rkive'

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM unveiled the inside of his new work studio 'Rkive'.On February 20, RM uploaded four different pictures of his well-decorated work studio on the group's social media account.The first two photos show lots of action figures on shelves in a presumably the first half of the studio you see when you open the door.There are also some trendy skateboard decks on the wall as well.The next two photos are of the other side of the studio where RM will actually work.His desk area is equipped with a high-end computer, microphone stand, pair of speakers, and comfortable chair.RM had decorated the room in brown, and neatly placed furniture and decorations in colors that matched well with brown.Recently, RM had moved his work studio after his management agency Big Hit Entertainment moved to a new location.He used to call his work studio 'MON'STUDIO', but changed the name to 'Rkive' upon moving.At the end of last month, RM shared a photo of his custom-made door sign hanging on the door of his studio.Since then, many fans counted the days until they got to see the inside of 'Rkive'.About a month later, RM made their wish come true, and they cannot be more thrilled right now.Meanwhile, BTS has announced to hold a world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)