[SBS Star] TAEMIN Reveals Why He Auditioned for SM Entertainment

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN unveiled a cute reason why he decided to audition for SM Entertainment at the age of 13.Recently, a story TAEMIN shared at SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' a few years back resurfaced online.When the host of the show asked, "When did you become a trainee?", TAEMIN replied, "I joined SM Entertainment at 13 through an audition."TAEMIN continued, "I used to go to an academy back then but I didn't want to go there anymore, so I auditioned. My mother was really supportive."He added, "She told me that I don't have to go to an academy anymore if I got in. So I did and luckily, I got in."Whilst talking about the time he first made his debut, TAEMIN said, "I'm 25 right now and it already has been nine years since I made my debut."TAEMIN continued, "There are lot of artists who I've been working with for a long time but I don't know where everybody else went."He added, "When I look back, I feel like I've been doing this for a long time. Also, when I go to a broadcasting station, sometimes SHINee is one of the senior artists."Meanwhile, TAEMIN made his comeback on February 11 with his second mini album 'WANT'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'SHINee' Twitter)(SBS Star)