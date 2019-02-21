SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Reveals Why He Auditioned for SM Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Reveals Why He Auditioned for SM Entertainment

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.21 10:21 수정 2019.02.21 10:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEMIN Reveals Why He Auditioned for SM Entertainment
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN unveiled a cute reason why he decided to audition for SM Entertainment at the age of 13.

Recently, a story TAEMIN shared at SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' a few years back resurfaced online.
TAEMINWhen the host of the show asked, "When did you become a trainee?", TAEMIN replied, "I joined SM Entertainment at 13 through an audition."

TAEMIN continued, "I used to go to an academy back then but I didn't want to go there anymore, so I auditioned. My mother was really supportive."
TAEMINHe added, "She told me that I don't have to go to an academy anymore if I got in. So I did and luckily, I got in."

Whilst talking about the time he first made his debut, TAEMIN said, "I'm 25 right now and it already has been nine years since I made my debut."
TAEMINTAEMIN continued, "There are lot of artists who I've been working with for a long time but I don't know where everybody else went."

He added, "When I look back, I feel like I've been doing this for a long time. Also, when I go to a broadcasting station, sometimes SHINee is one of the senior artists."
TAEMINMeanwhile, TAEMIN made his comeback on February 11 with his second mini album 'WANT'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'SHINee' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호