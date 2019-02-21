[SBS Star] G-DRAGON & JENNIE Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE paid tribute to "fashion legend" Karl Lagerfeld.On February 19 (local time), French luxury fashion house Chanel announced its creative director Karl Lagerfeld's death.Following the announcement of his passing, many Korean celebrities paid tribute to the designer's legacy.G-DRAGON took his social media account and wrote, "Star is born and gone. RIP," along with photos of the designer's work.JENNIE also left a heartfelt message in Karl Lagerfeld's honor on her social media, "Thank you for sharing your intelligence and generosity with the world, truly a legend. We will remember and appreciate your existence forever."(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'xxxibgdrgn' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)