[SBS Star] G-DRAGON & JENNIE Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
2019.02.21
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE paid tribute to "fashion legend" Karl Lagerfeld.

On February 19 (local time), French luxury fashion house Chanel announced its creative director Karl Lagerfeld's death.
칼 라거펠트 (사진=게티이미지코리아)Following the announcement of his passing, many Korean celebrities paid tribute to the designer's legacy.
G-DRAGON, Karl LagerfeldG-DRAGON, Karl LagerfeldG-DRAGON, Karl LagerfeldG-DRAGON took his social media account and wrote, "Star is born and gone. RIP," along with photos of the designer's work.
JENNIEJENNIEJENNIE also left a heartfelt message in Karl Lagerfeld's honor on her social media, "Thank you for sharing your intelligence and generosity with the world, truly a legend. We will remember and appreciate your existence forever."

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'xxxibgdrgn' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
