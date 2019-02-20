[SBS Star] 9 K-pop Groups·Artists Who Will Return to the Stage in March!

Many K-pop fans are counting the days till spring since many K-pop groups and solo artists announced that they will make their comeback in March.From a solo debut to an artist who is returning to the stage for the first time in five years, the listeners will have a plenty of new tracks to greet the new season.Let's take a look at these talented celebrities who will be returning to the stage in March!Jang Dong Woo is planning on releasing his first solo album in March for the first time in nine years ever since he made his debut as a member of K-pop boy group INFINITE.Jang Dong Woo reportedly put a lot of time and effort into his upcoming solo album to enhance the quality of his tracks.On February 20, K-pop girl group DIA's management agency MBK Entertainment stated that DIA is currently adding a few last touches to its upcoming album.The agency added, "DIA will return to the stage on March 28."K-pop boy group Stray Kids is also gearing up for its comeback.Stray Kids's management agency JYP Entertainment revealed that the group recently finished the filming of the music video of its upcoming title track to make its comeback in March.According to Super Junior's agency Label SJ on February 20, the group's member YeSung is planning on releasing his solo album in March.This would be the first time in two years for him to resume his music career as a solo artist since his last solo album 'Spring Falling' was released in 2017.On February 12, K-pop girl group MOMOLAND's agency MLD Entertainment revealed that the group is gearing up for its comeback next month.However, the agency added that they have not set a specific date yet.Park Ji Hoon from disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One is planning on making his solo debut in March.During a recent interview with the magazine, Park Ji Hoon said, "As an artist, I want to pull off every single genre. I want to show the public the new side of me and change their perception of me."According to MAMAMOO's agency RBW on February 19, K-pop girl group MAMAMOO is currently working on its next album which will be released in March.The members of MAMAMOO already finished choosing their title track and are planning on winning the heart of the public with their jaw-dropping performance just as always.Park Bom, a former member of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 will finally return to the stage this March.Park Bom signed with her new management agency Dnation in July 2018, and she has been passionately working on her new album.On February 8, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment revealed that the group is planning on making its comeback in March.The agency CEO Yang Hyun Suk said, "I hope that BLACKPINK could make two comebacks this year and other members besides JENNIE could also make their solo debut until the end of 2019."(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ifnt7' 'mbk.dia' 'JYPEStrayKids' 'MOMOLANDOfficial' '2NE1' 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)