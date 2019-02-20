SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Joo Won Updates After-military Life with Photos Highlighting His Great Looks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Joo Won Updates After-military Life with Photos Highlighting His Great Looks

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 18:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Joo Won Updates After-military Life with Photos Highlighting His Great Looks
Actor Joo Won gave an update on his life after being discharged from the military.

About two weeks ago on February 5, Joo Won completed his national mandatory duty in the military and returned to the society.

For the last 21 months, Joo Won kept his social media quiet, almost as though it was not even there.

The good news has come now though; Joo Won has finally started regularly updating his social media again.Joo WonJoo WonSince the beginning of last week, Joo Won has been uploading photos at least once in a couple of days.

The photos showed Joo Won in various locations in different style of clothes on his trip somewhere.

Not only Joo Won looked happy, but also looked just as fresh, good-looking, and charming as the time before when he enlisted in the military.Joo WonJoo WonMeanwhile, Joo Won's new project has not been decided yet.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호