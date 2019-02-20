[SBS Star] Joo Won Updates After-military Life with Photos Highlighting His Great Looks

Actor Joo Won gave an update on his life after being discharged from the military.About two weeks ago on February 5, Joo Won completed his national mandatory duty in the military and returned to the society.For the last 21 months, Joo Won kept his social media quiet, almost as though it was not even there.The good news has come now though; Joo Won has finally started regularly updating his social media again.Since the beginning of last week, Joo Won has been uploading photos at least once in a couple of days.The photos showed Joo Won in various locations in different style of clothes on his trip somewhere.Not only Joo Won looked happy, but also looked just as fresh, good-looking, and charming as the time before when he enlisted in the military.Meanwhile, Joo Won's new project has not been decided yet.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(SBS Star)