[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Brings Up a Drama Scene that He Wishes He Had Never Shot

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae bravely mentioned one scene from his past drama that he desperately wishes it gets erased from everyone's memory.On February 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the four cast members―Yook Sungjae, actor Lee Sang Yun, singer Lee Seung Gi, and entertainer Yang Se-hyung met speed skater Lee Sang-hwa and discussed the moments in life when they were not completely satisfied with themselves.Yook Sungjae hesitantly opened up, "There is this video of me from years ago that is still going around."Yook Sungjae explained, "It was a scene from my drama 'Who Are You: School 2015'. In that scene, I had to express an anger that built up during an argument with my dad in the drama. I had to act the scene while on a motorcycle."He continued, "However, the production team told me that it would be too cliché for me to go on a motorcycle and asked me to go on a self-balancing scooter instead."Then, Yang Se-hyung asked, "As far as I'm aware, that scene wasn't supposed to be funny. Didn't you try to make yourself look cool in it?"Yook Sungjae nodded in agreement and said, "That's right. So, I rode the scooter on the road and repeatedly screamed out 'Ahhh!', but people named that particular scene 'Yook Sungjae Turns Into a Pterosaurs'."After listening to Yook sungjae, Lee Seung Gi commented, "It wasn't product placement though, right? Or was it?"With a laugh, Yook Sungjae answered, "You know what? It was! The production team gave me three of those scooters the next day."'Master in the House' is a show in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.The show currently airs every Sunday at 6:25PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)