[SBS Star] RAIN Shares His Take on His Music Career & Future Plans
[SBS Star] RAIN Shares His Take on His Music Career & Future Plans

K-pop artist/actor RAIN revealed that he is considering retiring from his title―dancing singer.

On February 20, RAIN held an interview celebrating the upcoming release of his movie, 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' (literal translation).
RAINLooking back on the first time he put his step into the world of acting, RAIN said, "Everyone tried to stop me. But I studied drama and theater in university, and I wanted to do acting. I said yes to everything and luckily I made it here while getting scolded and receiving a lot of love."

He added, "So far, I was able to juggle two things at once. You know, RAIN as a singer and RAIN as an actor. But as time passes, I think I should choose my path."
RAINRegarding his music career, RAIN said, "My movement on stage is not like what it used to be. So I tried to work out on a regular basis but dancing singer is like an athlete."

He continued, "In order to dance, you need your golden days. But those times pass. It could be two years or three years from now. I want to keep pursuing my music career, but I think I should retire from my title when that time comes."
RAINWhen asked about his future plans as a producer, RAIN said, "I'm collecting songs. My goal is to gather kids who have what it takes and support them."

He added, "I've already set up a few teams. You probably can see them in a near feature. I have new artists, songwriters, and lyricists."
RAINMeanwhile, 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' will be released on February 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= CELLTRION Entertainment, RAIN COMPANY)

(SBS Star)  
