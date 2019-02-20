[SBS Star] From 200 to 90,000: ARMY Emotionally Compares BTS' Then & Now

With the announcement of the group's first stadium tour, fans of K-pop boy group BTS are getting very emotional about how far the group has come.Recently, ARMY (BTS' official fan club name) has discovered an old announcement on BTS' official Twitter account.The tweet says, "Entrance will be starting from 6PM. 200 people can come, 'free' entrance. The name will be . We'll show you what we've (got)."As the announcement was from 2014, it seems like BTS were struggling to fill their concert venue, so they were giving away free seats to get more people to watch its performance.Then on February 20, 2019, BTS announced its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour and its destinations.The capacities of the stadiums are so iconic; and among all the venues, both Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles and Wembley Stadium in London have a capacity of well above 90,000.Fans expressed how "incredible it is to be an ARMY," following BTS' journey from giving away free tickets to holding its exclusive concert at the world-renowned stadiums.Meanwhile, BTS is confirmed to hold 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in eight different stadiums all around the world.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)