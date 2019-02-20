SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Members Find JUNGKOOK Sleeping So Cute that They Never Skip Taking Photos
[SBS Star] BTS Members Find JUNGKOOK Sleeping So Cute that They Never Skip Taking Photos

작성 2019.02.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Find JUNGKOOK Sleeping So Cute that They Never Skip Taking Photos
K-pop boy group BTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee when he was only about 14 years old.

As the rest of BTS members watched him growing up, they still treat him like a baby even though he is an adult now.  

They sometimes turn into his parents who absolutely adore him.BTSBTSBTSThat being said, it is very likely that they find every little thing JUNGKOOK does cute.

Out of all things though, it seems they love watching JUNGKOOK sleep.

When they spot JUNGKOOK sleeping, the first thing they do is to get their camera out and take photos of him.

Then, they without doubt, comment on how cute he looks as well.

Take a look at these moments below!BTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTS(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
