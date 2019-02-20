[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Cheers up 'Haechi' Staff & Cast with Delicious Treats!

Korean actor Jung il Woo surprised the production team of his current drama with a heartwarming gift―a snack truck.On February 20, Jung il Woo who is currently leading SBS' drama 'Haechi' with his transcendent acting skills warmed the hearts of the public with a considerate behavior he has shown at the filming site.Jung il Woo prepared a snack track that could feed 200 people for the drama's staff members and his co-stars who have been working hard despite the cold and rainy weather.Later it was revealed that Jung il Woo even picked the menu himself despite his hectic schedule.The snack truck Jung il Woo brought to the site was filled with love and different kinds of foods including hot broth and tteok-bokki (stir-fried rice cakes) that could keep them warm through the cold night.A source from Jung il Woo's management agency said, "He always worried about the staff members who have been working hard despite this cold weather. The staff and cast loved his little gesture, so he is very satisfied and delighted."In the unveiled photos, Jung il Woo is handing out tteok-bokki himself in his Hanbok (Korean traditional attire) and Gat (Korean traditional hat) and cutely posing in front of a camera with his staff members.The production team said, "When it comes to lightening up the mood on set, Jung il Woo is the best. We had some concerns because we had to film a rain scene, but we were able to wrap it up happily thanks to his good heart."Meanwhile, 'Haechi' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Officialjungilwoo' Facebook, SBS)(SBS Star)