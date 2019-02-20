SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] FeelDog Reveals the Kind of Romantic Gifts that He Gives to His Girlfriend Bora
[SBS Star] FeelDog Reveals the Kind of Romantic Gifts that He Gives to His Girlfriend Bora

작성 2019.02.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FeelDog Reveals the Kind of Romantic Gifts that He Gives to His Girlfriend Bora
K-pop project boy group UNB's member FeelDog expressed his love for his girlfriend Bora―member of disbanded girl group SISTAR on the recent episode of 'Video Star'.

On February 19 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', FeelDog made a guest appearance.FeelDogDuring the opening, FeelDog informed that he has been spending a great deal of time drawing recently.

FeelDog said, "I've actually held an exhibition not too long ago. A lot of people have purchased my drawings there."FeelDogThen, one of the hosts DARA asked, "Have you gifted any of your drawings to your girlfriend?"

FeelDog shyly answered, "Yes, I have. I usually give her drawings that I drew of her or any other drawings that I drew while thinking about her. I also write her letters."FeelDogFeelDog and Bora said to have met during the shooting of Mnet's television show 'Hit the Stage', and went public in June 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'borabora_sugar' Instagram, MBC every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star)  
