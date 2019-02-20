[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Tearfully Brings Back the Promise He Made with V

？？ Há quatro anos, Jimin e V prometeram um ao outro que, um dia, se apresentariam na Fukuoka Dome.



Hoje, o @BTS_twt encerrou a Love Yourself Tour no Japão com dois shows esgotados na Fukuoka Dome. Orgulho ？？

#JIMIN’s ending ment 190216

“First time here in Fukuoka Dome. Actually,there are many memories before we get to here.Long time ago,I used to go out for a walk with V,walking around & wondering"Vssi, let's go to Fukuoka Dome one day”.

K-pop boy group BTS' 95 line, JIMIN and V finally fulfilled a promise they made during their rookie days in Fukuoka, Japan.Recently, fans discovered an old clip of JIMIN and V which was filmed when BTS' career was just the beginning.In the video clip, JIMIN says, "Our hotel was right next to Fukuoka Dome. V and I made a promise while drinking a glass of juice, 'Let's perform at Fukuoka Dome one day.' Fighting!"Then on February 16 during BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' held at the exact venue, JIMIN burst into tears while talking about the past promise he made with V.JIMIN said, "First time here in Fukuoka Dome. Actually, there are many memories before we get (to perform) here."He continued, "Long time ago, I used to go out for a walk with V, walking around and wondering, 'V, let's perform at Fukuoka Dome one day.'"Fans commented, "After all the hardships, their dream finally became a reality.", "I just adore them so so much.", "We're all so happy for you, JIMIN and V.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is confirmed to hold its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' starting in May.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_BR' 'glamour_JM' Twitter)(SBS Star)