SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Tearfully Brings Back the Promise He Made with V
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Tearfully Brings Back the Promise He Made with V

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 14:58 수정 2019.02.20 15:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Tearfully Brings Back the Promise He Made with V
K-pop boy group BTS' 95 line, JIMIN and V finally fulfilled a promise they made during their rookie days in Fukuoka, Japan.

Recently, fans discovered an old clip of JIMIN and V which was filmed when BTS' career was just the beginning.
 
In the video clip, JIMIN says, "Our hotel was right next to Fukuoka Dome. V and I made a promise while drinking a glass of juice, 'Let's perform at Fukuoka Dome one day.' Fighting!"
JIMIN,VThen on February 16 during BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' held at the exact venue, JIMIN burst into tears while talking about the past promise he made with V.
JIMINJIMIN said, "First time here in Fukuoka Dome. Actually, there are many memories before we get (to perform) here."

He continued, "Long time ago, I used to go out for a walk with V, walking around and wondering, 'V, let's perform at Fukuoka Dome one day.'"
 
Fans commented, "After all the hardships, their dream finally became a reality.", "I just adore them so so much.", "We're all so happy for you, JIMIN and V.", and more.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is confirmed to hold its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' starting in May.

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_BR' 'glamour_JM' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호