[SBS Star] Seol Hyun Returns to Small Screen with a Historical Drama

K-pop girl group AOA's member Seol Hyun recently confirmed her appearance in a historical drama.On February 20, Seol Hyun's management agency FNC Entertainment revealed that Seol Hyun decided to join JTBC's upcoming drama 'My Country' (literal translation).With her new drama, Seol Hyun will be making her small screen comeback in four years since her last drama 'Orange Marmalade ' was aired back in 2015.Seol Hyun's upcoming drama 'My Country' will cover the story between various characters who strive to shape their nation according to their belief.Seol Hyun will be taking the role of 'Han Heui-jae', a soon-to-be leader of 'Yihwaroo', an organization that controls power and information.'Han Heui-jae' is an intelligent go-getter who has an insight that could suggest a practical solution or a breakthrough in difficult situations.Throughout the drama, 'Han Heui-jae' keeps making an effort to fight Goryeo's deep-rooted evil using her gift and she gets to meet her destiny 'Seo Hwee' and 'Nam Sun-ho' along the way.Seol Hyun recently left a good impression on the public with her action skills and riding skills she showed in her latest film 'THE GREAT BATTLE'.The public is wondering if she would be able to open the next chapter of her acting career with the upcoming drama.Meanwhile, 'My Country' will be aired in the second half of 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= NEW, FNC Entertainment, SBS funE, 'OfficialAOA' Facebook)(SBS Star)