SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seol Hyun Returns to Small Screen with a Historical Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seol Hyun Returns to Small Screen with a Historical Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 14:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seol Hyun Returns to Small Screen with a Historical Drama
K-pop girl group AOA's member Seol Hyun recently confirmed her appearance in a historical drama.

On February 20, Seol Hyun's management agency FNC Entertainment revealed that Seol Hyun decided to join JTBC's upcoming drama 'My Country' (literal translation).
Seol HyunWith her new drama, Seol Hyun will be making her small screen comeback in four years since her last drama 'Orange Marmalade ' was aired back in 2015.

Seol Hyun's upcoming drama 'My Country' will cover the story between various characters who strive to shape their nation according to their belief.
Seol HyunSeol Hyun will be taking the role of 'Han Heui-jae', a soon-to-be leader of 'Yihwaroo', an organization that controls power and information.

'Han Heui-jae' is an intelligent go-getter who has an insight that could suggest a practical solution or a breakthrough in difficult situations.
Seol HyunThroughout the drama, 'Han Heui-jae' keeps making an effort to fight Goryeo's deep-rooted evil using her gift and she gets to meet her destiny 'Seo Hwee' and 'Nam Sun-ho' along the way.

Seol Hyun recently left a good impression on the public with her action skills and riding skills she showed in her latest film 'THE GREAT BATTLE'.
Seol HyunThe public is wondering if she would be able to open the next chapter of her acting career with the upcoming drama.

Meanwhile, 'My Country' will be aired in the second half of 2019.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= NEW, FNC Entertainment, SBS funE, 'OfficialAOA' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호