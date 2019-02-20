SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin to Make His Comeback as CUBE Entertainment's New Unit
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin to Make His Comeback as CUBE Entertainment's New Unit

작성 2019.02.20
CUBE Entertainment has revealed the first member of the agency's upcoming unit―and it is no other than Lai Kuanlin!

On February 20, CUBE Entertainment posted a teaser image on its official social media account, announcing Lai Kuanlin as the first member of its new unit.
Lai KuanlinThe post includes a blank name with 'X Kuanlin', hinting that it may be a 2-member unit group.
Lai KuanlinCUBE Entertainment houses renowned K-pop groups such as BTOB, CLC, PENTAGON, and (G)I-DLE, as well as solo artists including Jo Kwon, Yoo Seonho, Lai Kuanlin, and more.
Lai KuanlinLai Kuanlin debuted as a member of project boy group Wanna One back in August 2017, and officially ended group promotions following Wanna One's disbandment in December 2018.

Who would you like to see in the unit?

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
