[SBS Star] Park Sun-ho Reveals that Him & SUGA Planned to Open a Restaurant Together

Actor Park Sun-ho revealed that him and K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA once talked about opening a restaurant together after becoming successful.On February 19, Park Sun-ho guested on MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star'.During the talk, one of the hosts DARA asked, "Is it true that you and SUGA made some future plans together?"Park Sun-ho said, "I used to train to become a K-pop idol. We were training under different companies, but SUGA and I became close."He continued, "At that time, we used to talk over drinks every now and then. One day, SUGA suggested to open a makchang restaurant in SUGA's hometown Daegu when we become successful."He added, "This was over seven years ago though. We kind of half-jokingly said it to cheer each other up."Since then, Park Sun-ho said he has not talked about the subject with SUGA again, because he has become so busy, and they often just text one another nowadays.Then, the hosts told Park Sun-ho to send SUGA a video message.After wishing SUGA good luck, Park Sun-ho shyly mentioned their future business plan.He said, "SUGA, let's meet some time and talk about our makchang restaurant."Makchang is a popular type of Korean barbecue which is grilled intestines of pigs or cows.Meanwhile, Park Sun-ho starred in MBN's drama 'The Best Chicken' until recently, and SUGA's group BTS is scheduled to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF' next month in Hong Kong.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)