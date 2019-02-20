SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Sun-ho Reveals that Him & SUGA Planned to Open a Restaurant Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Sun-ho Reveals that Him & SUGA Planned to Open a Restaurant Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 11:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Sun-ho Reveals that Him & SUGA Planned to Open a Restaurant Together
Actor Park Sun-ho revealed that him and K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA once talked about opening a restaurant together after becoming successful.

On February 19, Park Sun-ho guested on MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star'.

During the talk, one of the hosts DARA asked, "Is it true that you and SUGA made some future plans together?"Video StarPark Sun-ho said, "I used to train to become a K-pop idol. We were training under different companies, but SUGA and I became close."

He continued, "At that time, we used to talk over drinks every now and then. One day, SUGA suggested to open a makchang restaurant in SUGA's hometown Daegu when we become successful."Park Sun-hoHe added, "This was over seven years ago though. We kind of half-jokingly said it to cheer each other up."

Since then, Park Sun-ho said he has not talked about the subject with SUGA again, because he has become so busy, and they often just text one another nowadays.Video StarThen, the hosts told Park Sun-ho to send SUGA a video message.

After wishing SUGA good luck, Park Sun-ho shyly mentioned their future business plan.

He said, "SUGA, let's meet some time and talk about our makchang restaurant."Park Sun-hoMakchang is a popular type of Korean barbecue which is grilled intestines of pigs or cows.

Meanwhile, Park Sun-ho starred in MBN's drama 'The Best Chicken' until recently, and SUGA's group BTS is scheduled to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF' next month in Hong Kong.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호