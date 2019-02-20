[SBS Star] BTS RM Cracks the Fellow Members up with His Cooking Skills

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM made his fellow members burst into laughter with his clumsy cooking skills.Recently, a post titled, 'RM's cooking skills which made the members of BTS want to stop him from cooking for the sake of the world' drew attention online.In the post, there were clips of RM which well-captured the hilarious moments of him trying to make something using his not-so-good cooking skills.It was not that RM lacked a passion or a will to learn how to cook, but it was just that he did not have enough time to get acquainted with the idea of cooking.According to the recipe, RM was supposed to cut the water parsley by one inches, but he failed to follow the instructions and became the laughingstock of his class.When asked to squeeze kimchi, he squeezed it like he was trying to dry a towel and once again made everyone burst into laughter with his honest mistake.Chopping onions must have been much easier for him since JIN kindly showed him how to do it himself before asking him to do so, but judging by the way RM sliced his onions, he clearly did not understand any of the words that JIN said.JIN got mad when RM minced all the onions instead of chopping them but RM seemed like he was quite proud of his work.RM also did his best stirring the pan but because he only stirred the top half of the pan, the bottom part got completely stuck.Then RM found a way to cut up a whole chicken with the help of the internet but he did not even take out the knife out of the sheath before using it.Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "Well, at least he knows how to write an awesome tune.", "This cracks me up every time.", "But he's so smart! I don't get it but it's him. So, I'll find a way to deal with it.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS announced on February 20 that the group will go on a stadium tour starting this May.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)