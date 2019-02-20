SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Expresses Thanks to Jung Hae in & Yun Kyun Sang for Sending Him Snack Trucks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Expresses Thanks to Jung Hae in & Yun Kyun Sang for Sending Him Snack Trucks

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 11:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Expresses Thanks to Jung Hae in & Yun Kyun Sang for Sending Him Snack Trucks
Actor Lee Jong Suk's best friends, actors Jung Hae In and Yun Kyun Sang, showed their full support for his current drama.

On February 19, Lee Jong Suk shared photos of snack trucks from Jung Hae In and Yun Kyun Sang on the set of his drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'.
Snack TrucksFor the first post, Lee Jong Suk simply wrote, "Hae In!" and shared photos of Jung Hae In's snack truck.
Snack TrucksJung Hae In left his message on banners, "I'm cheering on actor Lee Jong Suk and 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. - From. Jung Hae In", and "Good luck to the staff and cast of 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. Please take good care of our Jong Suk! - From. Jung Hae In."
Snack TrucksLee Jong Suk also shared photos of the truck from Yun Kyun Sang and wrote, "Wow! My love Yun Kyun Sang Kyun Sang."
Snack TrucksYun Kyun Sang expressed his affection towards Lee Jong Suk with sweet banners, "Hyung will take care of your desserts. Don't worry about drinks. Drink as much as you want and gain strength.", "Jong Suk my baby, let's eat!"

Lee Jong Suk co-starred in 2017 drama 'While You Were Sleeping' with Jung Hae In, and with Yun Kyun Sang for 2014 drama 'Pinocchio'.

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호