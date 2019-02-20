[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Expresses Thanks to Jung Hae in & Yun Kyun Sang for Sending Him Snack Trucks

Actor Lee Jong Suk's best friends, actors Jung Hae In and Yun Kyun Sang, showed their full support for his current drama.On February 19, Lee Jong Suk shared photos of snack trucks from Jung Hae In and Yun Kyun Sang on the set of his drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'.For the first post, Lee Jong Suk simply wrote, "Hae In!" and shared photos of Jung Hae In's snack truck.Jung Hae In left his message on banners, "I'm cheering on actor Lee Jong Suk and 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. - From. Jung Hae In", and "Good luck to the staff and cast of 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. Please take good care of our Jong Suk! - From. Jung Hae In."Lee Jong Suk also shared photos of the truck from Yun Kyun Sang and wrote, "Wow! My love Yun Kyun Sang Kyun Sang."Yun Kyun Sang expressed his affection towards Lee Jong Suk with sweet banners, "Hyung will take care of your desserts. Don't worry about drinks. Drink as much as you want and gain strength.", "Jong Suk my baby, let's eat!"Lee Jong Suk co-starred in 2017 drama 'While You Were Sleeping' with Jung Hae In, and with Yun Kyun Sang for 2014 drama 'Pinocchio'.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)