[SBS Star] MONSTA X Reveals Its Monthly Food Expenses
[SBS Star] MONSTA X Reveals Its Monthly Food Expenses

작성 2019.02.20 10:49
The members of K-pop boy group MONSTA X startled their fans by unveiling how much they spend on food per month.

On February 19 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', the members of MONSTA X won the hearts of viewers with their sense of humor and amusing stories.
MONSTA XWhen one of the host Jung Hyung Don said, "I heard that you guys eat a lot. When was the last time you ate so much that broke your food expense record?"
MONSTA XI.M replied, "I think we usually spend 20 to 30 million won (approximately 17,802 to 26,703 dollars) a month."
MONSTA XThen Jung Hyung Don asked, "But why don't you gain weight?", KIHYUN answered, "Because our choreography is too tough."
MONSTA XTo a question, "I heard that you can wake SHOWNU up right away with the smell of a sausage. Also, the rumor has it that he gets a bit cranky when he is hungry. Is that true? "
MONSTA XKIHYUN cautiously replied, "If he gets hungry, he mentions the word 'food' a lot."
MONSTA XWONHO added, "If he is well-fed, he doesn't get cranky even if we are busy. But if he's hungry, he's always like, 'When are we going to eat?' even if we don't have a lot on our plate."
MONSTA XSHOWNU explained, "I don't care if it's a snack or something else. It doesn't matter. All I need is to just eat."
MONSTA XJung Hyung Don asked, "But I heard that WONHO has the hugest appetite. I heard that you finish your plate and then eat others'. Also, you've never felt full. Is that all true?"
MONSTA XWONHO answered, "I've never really counted how much I eat. But once I went to this Seolleongtang (ox bone soup) place, and I had eight bowls of rice."
MONSTA XHe added, "Back in the days, I used to eat five packets of ramyeon noodles and another five packets of instant noodles, then put some rice in it to finish the rest of the soup."
MONSTA XAfter the episode, fans commented, "20 million won?! That seems like a lot.", "Can't believe WONHO eats that much. He must have a really fast metabolism.", "SHOWNU is so me. I get cranky too when I'm hungry.", and many more.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X returned to the stage on February 18 with its second full album 'WE ARE HERE'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)  
