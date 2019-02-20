SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dae Hwi's School Teacher Tells His Personality & Academic Performance
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dae Hwi's School Teacher Tells His Personality & Academic Performance

Lee Dae Hwi of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One's high school teacher told what he was like when she used to teach him.

On February 19 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Lee Dae Hwi was seen attending his high school graduation ceremony.

When the ceremony was over, Lee Dae Hwi took time to stand in front of the camera to share his feelings.Lee Dae HwiWhile doing so, Lee Dae Hwi happened to bump into his homeroom teacher when he was a sophomore.

As soon as Lee Dae Hwi spotted her, he asked, "Could you tell the camera here some nice stories about me from high school?"Lee Dae HwiThe teacher answered, "Oh. I can't think of any at the moment as you asked me at the most unexpected moment. There are too many of them to tell."

She continued, "Dae Hwi was such a lovely student. He had a great personality."Lee Dae HwiThen, one of the production team asked, "Was he good at studying?"

She laughed and said, "No, he wasn't. I think he gave up on studying, but he has a very kind heart."

After listening to her response, Lee Dae Hwi burst out laughing and responded, "Yeah, that is true. I stopped studying after starting high school. Well, your personality is more important anyway!"
 

Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi released a single 'Candle' with Wanna One's fellow member Park Woo Jin on January 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
