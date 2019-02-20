SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS to Embark on Stadium Tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'
[SBS Star] BTS to Embark on Stadium Tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'

작성 2019.02.20 09:47
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Embark on Stadium Tour LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF
K-pop sensation BTS brings its ongoing world tour to stadiums all around the world.
BTSOn February 20 at midnight KST, BTS dropped the official poster for 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' announcing concerts at six stadiums in the United States, Brazil, England, and France.
BTSThe stadium tour starts at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles on May 4, and the group will be playing at Soldier Field, Chicago on May 11, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on May 18, Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo on May 25, Wembley Stadium on June 1, and Stade de France on June 7.
BTSIn addition to the above world-renowned stadiums, the tour includes four concerts in Japan―with two shows each at Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka on July 6 and 7, and Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka on July 13 and 14.
BTSBTS kicked off its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' last August, and will continue in March and April with concerts in Hong Kong and Thailand.

You can watch the official teaser clip of 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' below.
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
