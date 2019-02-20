[SBS Star] IU Moves Her Staff with a Photo Book That She Made Herself!

K-pop artist IU warmed the hearts of her staff members with a photo book packed with the pictures from her world tour 'dlwlrma'.On February 19, the hairstylist of IU posted a few pictures of the photo book she got from IU with a caption saying, "I've worked with numerous artists before, but there was not a single artist who captured the moments of the staff like this and made a photo book out of it."In the picture, there was an album titled, "Us, in the moment. 'dlwlrma' Tour 2018-2019".The name of the photo book 'dlwlrma' was also the name of a track from IU's fourth full album 'Palette' and was used as the name of her 10th debut anniversary concert.The photo book was consists of countless group shots that IU took with her staff members and little notes that she wrote for them.Below the pictures, IU even added some cute messages explaining the situation such as, "Our fireworks will never end.", "What's even more surprising starts now.", "We came for a Christmas party, but we did a show.", and many more.This was not the first time for IU to confess her love and express her gratitude to her staff members.When she made appearance at KBS2's talk show 'The Joy of Conversation' (literal translation), IU mentioned that she always strives to build a sustainable relationship with all her staff since she gains strength from them every time she feels down or gets vulnerable.Upon seeing IU's photo book, her fans commented, "I want to be on her team. She's just the best.", "IU and her staff are like a little family.", "I would like to buy that photo book if possible. That's the most precious gift in the world.", and many more.Meanwhile, IU is in talks to star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS2 The Joy of Conversation, 'wwwseoyun' Instagram, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)