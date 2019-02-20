SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Moves Her Staff with a Photo Book That She Made Herself!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Moves Her Staff with a Photo Book That She Made Herself!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.20 18:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Moves Her Staff with a Photo Book That She Made Herself!
K-pop artist IU warmed the hearts of her staff members with a photo book packed with the pictures from her world tour 'dlwlrma'.

On February 19, the hairstylist of IU posted a few pictures of the photo book she got from IU with a caption saying, "I've worked with numerous artists before, but there was not a single artist who captured the moments of the staff like this and made a photo book out of it."
IUIn the picture, there was an album titled, "Us, in the moment. 'dlwlrma' Tour 2018-2019".

The name of the photo book 'dlwlrma' was also the name of a track from IU's fourth full album 'Palette' and was used as the name of her 10th debut anniversary concert.
IUIUThe photo book was consists of countless group shots that IU took with her staff members and little notes that she wrote for them.
IUIUBelow the pictures, IU even added some cute messages explaining the situation such as, "Our fireworks will never end.", "What's even more surprising starts now.", "We came for a Christmas party, but we did a show.", and many more.

This was not the first time for IU to confess her love and express her gratitude to her staff members.
IUWhen she made appearance at KBS2's talk show 'The Joy of Conversation' (literal translation), IU mentioned that she always strives to build a sustainable relationship with all her staff since she gains strength from them every time she feels down or gets vulnerable.

Upon seeing IU's photo book, her fans commented, "I want to be on her team. She's just the best.", "IU and her staff are like a little family.", "I would like to buy that photo book if possible. That's the most precious gift in the world.", and many more.

Meanwhile, IU is in talks to star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title).

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS2 The Joy of Conversation, 'wwwseoyun' Instagram, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호