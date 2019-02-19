[SBS Star] VIDEO: Times When SHINee TAEMIN Got Attacked by Stage Cannons

An answer to this question, "Do stage cannons dislike K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN?", might be a "Yes."On February 17, fans turned on their TV to watch TAEMIN on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', and discovered something hilarious towards the end of the show.When the winner of the week was being announced, TAEMIN was standing in the corner in front of a confetti cannon.With the announcement, confetti shot out from the cannon towards him, completely startling him.TAEMIN was seen jumping up into the air in surprise, and grabbing his heart with his hand.As fans found this so funny, they suddenly remembered the last time when TAEMIN was attacked by a stage cannon.They remembered that TAEMIN was even more vigorously attacked by a stage cannon last March.At that time, TAEMIN was in Chile for KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.Just as when TAEMIN got to the edge of the stage whilst waving goodbye to the audience, a stage cannon powerfully blasted liquid carbon dioxide right onto his face and body.He waved his arms about looking like he was desperately seeking for help.Then, TAEMIN hastily pulled himself together and got out of the fog by stepping backwards.However, it was too late to turn back the time and stop fans from laughing.Meanwhile, TAEMIN released his second solo mini album 'WANT' on February 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Deeb1797' Twitter, 'shinee' Facebook, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)