[SBS Star] Fans Combined the Faces of NCT Members and the Result Is Amazing

K-pop boy group NCT once again proved that all 21 members are irresistibly handsome.
Recently, fans have complied a series of edited photos that combine the faces of NCT members and shared it online.
The post instantly went viral as the combination of the members' faces was unbelievably charming―Take a look:
1. JAEHYUN + JENO
2. JAEHYUN + WINWIN
3. JAEHYUN + TAEYONG
4. NCT 127
5. NCT DREAM
6. WayV
Upon seeing the photos, not only NCTzens (NCT's official fan club) but also the public praised the members' strikingly handsome appearance.
They commented, "These photos literally purified my eyes.", "21 good-looking guys in one group? Gee, thanks.", "They're under SM Entertainment, duh.", and many more.
Meanwhile, NCT recently launched the group's Chinese sub-unit WayV, welcoming three new members―XIAOJUN, YANGYANG, and HENDERY.
(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
