[SBS Star] Fans Combined the Faces of NCT Members and the Result Is Amazing

K-pop boy group NCT once again proved that all 21 members are irresistibly handsome.Recently, fans have complied a series of edited photos that combine the faces of NCT members and shared it online.The post instantly went viral as the combination of the members' faces was unbelievably charming―Take a look:Upon seeing the photos, not only NCTzens (NCT's official fan club) but also the public praised the members' strikingly handsome appearance.They commented, "These photos literally purified my eyes.", "21 good-looking guys in one group? Gee, thanks.", "They're under SM Entertainment, duh.", and many more.Meanwhile, NCT recently launched the group's Chinese sub-unit WayV, welcoming three new members―XIAOJUN, YANGYANG, and HENDERY.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)